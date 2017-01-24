Heavy Snow Dumped on Western Nebraska as System Moves East



Up to 8 inches of snow has already fallen in far western Nebraska from a storm system that meteorologists say is powering across northern Nebraska and Iowa.

Schools throughout the Nebraska Panhandle were canceled Tuesday, and residents reported difficulty seeing roadways.

The National Weather Service posted winter storm warnings from the northern Panhandle all the way to the northeastern corner of Iowa. Up to a dozen inches of snow is expected in some spots, with deep drifts born of winds gusting to 40 mph.

Schools in Sioux City and other northwest Iowa districts are planning to close early.

Authorities say slick roadways and blowing snow will make travel hazardous.

Lighter snow or a wintry mix is expected along the southern edge of the system’s path.