Heavy Snow Causing Power Outages In Alliance

We have received word of power outages within the City of Alliance..mainly western and northern sections of the City. We received this media release from the City Electric Dept. concerning the outages….

“Due to heavy snowfall, various locations within the City of Alliance and Box Butte County are experiencing power outages. Crews are working diligently to restore power. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Public Works Facility at 762-1907 or City Administration Offices at 762-5400.

As a reminder, if you need to contact the Alliance Police Department for a non-emergency situation, please utilize the non-emergency line at (308) 762-4955. This will allow 911 emergency lines to remain open for individuals requiring emergency services. Thank you”

The Winter Storm Warning will continue until 12:00 am Saturday, April 14. Blowing snow will continue through the overnight hours before letting up Saturday morning. Traveling is not advised. Portions of Highway 385, Highway 2, Interstate 80, Highway 20, Highway 71 and Highway 30 are closed.