Heavy Rain Expected In Parts Of Nebraska

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy rain is expected across most of Iowa and parts of Nebraska over the next week, so forecasters are warning that flooding will be a concern.

The National Weather Service says 4-to-5 inches of rain is expected to fall across most of Iowa between Thursday evening and next week. In eastern Nebraska, 1.5 inches of rain is likely, but the southeast corner of the state could receive 3-to-6 inches.

Meteorologist Brooke Haenhoff told the Des Moines Register the ground is saturated in many areas, making flooding more likely. Flood warnings have already been issued for the Cedar River in Cedar Falls and Waterloo and the Des Moines River in Estherville and the Missouri River near southeast Nebraska.

Hagenhoff says the rain may continue with few breaks into next week.