Headed to the Husker Spring Game? Here’s your guide to a great game day experience!

Nebraska will hold its annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT.

The spring game sold out originally in just more than 24 hours, and last week there were more than 9,500 requests for 1,000 tickets made available in a public lottery. With a capacity crowd expected on Saturday morning, fans are encouraged to consider the reminders below and arrive early.

Youth and adults planning to take part in the Drug Free Pledge should be aware that the annual pledge will take place prior to kickoff this year. Fans planning to be a part of the Drug Free Pledge are encouraged to be at their seats in the stadium no later than 20 minutes before kickoff.

Fans are also encouraged to remain in their seats at halftime of the Red-White game, as members of Nebraska’s 2017 national championship volleyball team will be presented their championship rings.

The following pieces of information should be of assistance for those planning to attend Saturday’s game.

While the Drug Free Pledge will move to pre-game the rest of the pledge details will remain the same. Those taking the pledge will once again do so from their seats in the Stadium. This change began in 2016 and is a safety measure for our younger fans taking the Drug Free Pledge.

Nebraska Athletic Development & Ticketing (Stadium Drive Parking Garage) will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The game is sold out, but the office will be open for will-call ticket pick-up and to assist with any game-day ticket issues.

Fans are reminded that everyone in attendance at the Red-White spring game must have a ticket, regardless of age (no lap tickets for children under the age of 2 will be available).

Fans are encouraged to enter the gate printed on their ticket for easiest access to their seating location, but may use any gate that is open. Fans should be aware the following gates will not be available for entrance on Saturday —Gates 6, 8, 17, 19, 21 and 22. Gates 1, 18 and 23 will close shortly after kickoff.

Public parking will be available at Haymarket Park and the Pinnacle Bank Arena festival parking for $10.

Regular-season Memorial Stadium policies will be in place for fans attending the Red-White Spring Game, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy. Fans are also reminded that open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Fans attending the game may visit www.huskers.com/gameday for more information.

The University of Nebraska is now a tobacco free campus. The policy is posted at www.unl.edu/tobacco-free-2018.

The Husker Nation Pavilion (HNP) will be open from 8 a.m. to kickoff in the normal Pavilion location by the Hawks Championship Center. Inflatables, face painting and other family friendly options will be available in the Pavilion area. Athletic department officials will monitor the weather and any potential changes that might be necessary to the Pavilion schedule and activities.

Within the Husker Nation Pavilion, the First National Bank Autograph Zone will feature current NFL Huskers including Lavonte David, Prince Amukamara and Will Compton from 9-10 a.m.

The Nebraska volleyball team will be signing autographs at the Ed Weir Outdoor Track from 9:30-10:30 a.m. While this area is adjacent to the Husker Nation Pavilion, it is not located within the Pavilion. Fans should enter at the West end of the Ed Weir Track between the Hawks Championship Center and Memorial Stadium, and event staff members will direct those to the volleyball autograph line.