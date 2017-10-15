Hazing Investigation At Chadron State, Names Released

According to Chadron Police Chef Tim Lordino, “On September 9th the Chadron Police Department became aware of a report regarding an alleged hazing incident that took place off campus in Chadron at 830 Chadron Avenue. The police department’s investigation took more than four weeks to complete and was submitted to a Special Prosecutor assigned to this case, Jamian J. Simmons for review. Arrest warrants were issued by the Dawes County Court alleging two violations for hazing, a Class II Misdemeanor. The other count was Assault 3rd Degree, a Class I Misdemeanor. The warrants were to the following subjects: 24 year old Luke G. Zeiger, 22 year old Cooper J. Cogdill, 21 year old Chance J. Helmick, and 21 year old William C. Cogdill, all of Chadron. All four subjects were arrested and transported to the Dawes County Jail. Judge Roland sent their bond at 10% of 10,000.00.