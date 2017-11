Hazel R. Roth, 94 of Laramie, WY passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the

Laramie Care Center.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd

of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis, NE.

Interment will be in the Hyannis Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church in Hyannis.

Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.