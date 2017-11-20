Hazel Grace Little Hoop-Catches, 9 months, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday,

November 14, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born on January 26, 2017 in Denver, CO.

She is survived by her parents, Andrea Paige Little Hoop and Joseph James Catches

and her sisters, Milla and Paisley Little Hoop-Catches. She is also survived by her

grandparents, Norman and Christina Little Hoop of Alliance and Martin and Judy

Catches, Sr. of Chadron, her great-grandmother, Wilma Red Nest of Alliance along

with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission

Church of God with Reverend Don Mink officiating. Traditional Lakota services will

be conducted by Lonnie Little Hoop and Ricky Gray Grass.

Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

A two night wake service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

