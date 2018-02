(Photos Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol)

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there are “Hazardous road conditions in a big chunk of the state this morning due to icy road surfaces.” There are reports of multiple semis in ditches and medians “along I-80 between Ogallala and Lexington.” Panhandle Post, and Eagle Radio reminds you to wear your seat belt, drive slower, and let family members and friends know were you are headed throughout the day.