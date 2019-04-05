Hays woman’s effort to support Neb. flood victims goes viral

When Fort Hays State University grad Addy Tritt decided to help Nebraska flood victims by buying out the remaining inventory of the Hays Payless store, she wasn’t thinking about the attention she would receive.

And no one could have expected just how much attention would be attracted to the Hays Post story.

Tritt has been in contact with news organizations ranging from Good Morning America to CBS News and the story has been republished in dozens of news outlets worldwide.

Just some of the national news organizations that published Tritt’s tale include Huff Post, CBS News, BBC News, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, Better Homes and Gardens, The Hill, the U.K. Daily Mail, USA Today, CNN, Fox News, Business Insider, Good Morning America and People. Dozens more local and regional news organizations also republished the story.

Tritt’s good-news article jumped the pond, as well, and was published in the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail.

The story has also been published in several languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Indonesianand Vietnamese, among others.