Hay Springs man found dead at a Chadron park

A Hay Springs resident was found dead at a Chadron park.

According to Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug, Chadron police were dispatched Nov. 30 at approximately 1:00 p.m. to investigate the death of 58 year old Scott Parker of Hay Springs.

“Mr. Parker had gone to Wilson Park in Chadron for his lunch break shortly before noon. When he did not return to work, he was found to be non-responsive in his vehicle by a co-worker and a passerby at the park,” Haug said.

Emergency rescue was notified, but Parker never regained consciousness.

Haug says, “Based upon a preliminary investigation, natural causes are suspected at this time.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday in Scottsbluff.