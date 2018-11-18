Hay Springs Falls To Wilcox-Hildreth In 6-Man Championship, Other Finals Monday and Tuesday

State Football Championships kicked off Friday night with Class D6. The Hay Springs Hawks playing Wilcox-Hildreth at Foster Field – UNK . In a back and forth battle Hay Springs lead 34-30 at halftime only to see Wilcox-Hildreth comeback in the second half and claim the State Title, 52-40. Wilcox- Hildreth finishes 12-0 while Hay Springs ends the season 11-1

The other state championship games will be played Monday Nov. 19 and Tuesday Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class D2: Mullen vs Johnson-Brock, Monday, Nov 19th 10:15 AM CT at Memorial Stadium.

Class D1: Burwell vs Creighton, Monday, Nov 19th 2:45 PM CT at Memorial Stadium.

Class A: Omaha Burke vs Grand Island at Memorial Stadium Monday November 19th at 7:15 PM CT

Class C2: Centennial vs Norfolk Catholic, Tuesday, Nov 20th at 10:15 AM CT at Memorial Stadium

Class C1: Aurora vs Ord Tuesday, November 20th at 2:45 PM CT at Memorial Stadium

Class B: Omaha Skutt Catholic vs Scottsbluff at Memorial Stadium, Tuesday November 20th at 7:15 PM CT

All 6 Championship Games will be televised on Nebraska Educational Television.