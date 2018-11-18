Panhandle Post

Hay Springs Falls To Wilcox-Hildreth In 6-Man Championship, Other Finals Monday and Tuesday

The Nebraska State Football Championships kicked off Friday night with Class D6.  The Hay Springs Hawks  playing Wilcox-Hildreth at Foster Field – UNK .  In a back and forth battle Hay Springs lead 34-30 at halftime only to see Wilcox-Hildreth  comeback in the second half and claim the State Title,  52-40. Wilcox- Hildreth finishes 12-0 while Hay Springs ends the season 11-1

The other state championship games will be played Monday Nov. 19 and Tuesday Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class D2: Mullen vs Johnson-Brock,  Monday, Nov 19th 10:15 AM CT at Memorial Stadium.

Class D1: Burwell vs Creighton,  Monday, Nov 19th 2:45 PM CT at Memorial Stadium.

Class A:   Omaha Burke vs Grand Island at Memorial Stadium Monday November 19th at 7:15 PM CT

Class C2: Centennial vs Norfolk Catholic, Tuesday, Nov 20th at 10:15 AM CT at Memorial Stadium

Class C1:  Aurora vs Ord Tuesday,  November 20th at 2:45 PM CT at Memorial Stadium

Class B:  Omaha Skutt Catholic vs Scottsbluff at Memorial Stadium, Tuesday November 20th at 7:15 PM CT

All 6 Championship Games will be televised on Nebraska Educational Television.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

