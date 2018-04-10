Hay Springs Business Experiences Break-In, Sheridan Co. Attorney Asks For Help

According to Sheridan County Attorney Jamian J. Simmons, “Deputies with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office responded to alarm going off at the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill in Hay Springs just after midnight on April 10th. A bicycle had been thrown through the front window of bar, and two bottles of alcohol had been stolen. One of those bottles of alcohol was found, broken, outside the business. This matter is still under investigation, and video surveillance footage in the area does show a slender male wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants using the bicycle to break the window. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 308-327-2161.”