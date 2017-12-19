Hastings Schools Plan To Lock Classrooms In Safety Step 

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Administrators say Hastings Public Schools will be locking all classroom doors when classes resume in January.

School shootings elsewhere in the country have prompted the move.

The district’s finance and operations director, Jess Schneider, says that, “If there is something we can do to keep our students and staff safer, we’re going to take that step.”

All classroom doors will be locked from the inside during the day. Staffers will have keys to get into any room, in case they are in hallways if a shooter were inside a school.