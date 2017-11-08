Hastings Officer Faces 3 Charges In Domestic Assault Case 

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings police officer accused of kicking and shoving his wife and slapping his mother while off-duty has been charged with assault.

Court records say 26-year-old Cody Bland was charged Tuesday with domestic assault, assault and a related charge. A public phone listing for him couldn’t be found. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Bland’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Adams County Court.

The records say Bland’s wife told officers that Bland kicked, shoved and tackled her at their home Oct. 30. She managed to call some of her husband’s relatives for help. His mother says he slapped and kicked her after she arrived.

Bland has been on the Hastings force for four years. He’s been suspended with pay.