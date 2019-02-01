Hastings nominated for Chadron Teacher of the Month, Butler selected in Hemingford

Eagle Communications in Alliance and Chadron once again celebrated two special teachers for our December Teacher of the month.

Todd Hastings is the Chadron Middle School math teacher and was surprised by gifts from our local sponsors, treats for the class courtesy of Tada Quilt Shop and Art Studio, good words from our local sponsors, fellow faculty members, and the Double Q Country crew. When asked what’s the most rewarding part of teaching students he said, “It’s nice to have past students come back and tell me what they learned from being in my class. His students shared how patient Mr. Hastings is, he explains math well, and goes through the steps so you can understand how to work out the math problem.” Mr. Hastings works in the morning, through lunch, and even after school when the kids need extra assistance. We were honored to celebrate a wonderful teacher who loves what he does, loves his students, and has spent many years teaching math in our area.

Eagle Communications also celebrated Mrs. Butler, K-12th grade Art Teacher at Hemingford Public Schools. After focusing on being a mother to her family for the past 13 years, she is excited to back to teaching art to her students. But it’s more than just teaching art, it’s about teaching culture. Art around the world is just one of the focuses this past year, learning about different cultures, making food from those cultures, and utilizing all aspects of art, including paper mache, acrylic pours, and so much more. It was exciting to see the creativity within the classroom, and watching the students independently get creative with their own projects. Once again, Mrs. Butler was greeted with kind words from fellow staff members, as well as gifts from our local sponsors and the classroom received treats courtesy of Great Western Bank in Alliance.