Hastings man arrested for possession of child pornography

GRAND ISLAND — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Hastings man for possession of child pornography following an investigation and service of a search warrant.

The investigation began when NSP received a complaint from an underage female that she had been solicited for sexual content through social media.

NSP, with the assistance of the Hastings Police Department, served a search warrant at a home in Hastings during the morning hours of Wednesday, January 30. The search revealed the presence of child pornography.

The resident, Charles Toms IV, 29, was arrested for possession of child pornography and was lodged in Adams County Jail.