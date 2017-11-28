Harry L. Jensen, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Skyview of Bridgeport.

He was born on April 17, 1927 at Mirage Flats, NE to Soren Chris and Ida K. (Andreasen) Jensen.

Harry served in the U.S. Army for two years beginning in 1945.

On June 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Neva Jane Sherlock.

Harry worked as a self-employed contractor for many years in the Alliance area.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the VFW.

For 20 years he served as a Scout Leader with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Jensen and David Jensen of Alliance and Mark

(Wendy) Jensen of York, NE, his granddaughter, Brooke (Kyson) Denker of Lincoln, NE

and his brother, Roger (Carolyn) Jensen of Scottsbluff along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, and his brothers and sisters,

Harvey, Wilfred, Elna, Katherine, Iva (Ray) Stoulp, Darius and Gladys.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

A Rosary service will be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.