Harrowing Scene At Nebraska School Following Threat

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — High school students in southeastern Nebraska filed out of their school building Thursday with their hands over their heads as police armed with rifles oversaw the evacuation and school lockdown following a threat.

Nebraska City police say the intense response was undertaken after a woman Thursday morning made a threatening call from inside the school building that led police to believe the caller may have been armed.

The school was placed on lockdown, lights were turned off and classroom doors shut and blocked. Police then entered the school with guns drawn and led students in groups to a church across the street, where their parents were instructed to pick them up.

Police say no gun was found inside the school and that two people have been arrested in the incident.