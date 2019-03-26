Harley N. Jensen, 94, of Hay Springs, Nebraska passed away on March 24, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was born on October 24, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska to Harold and Agnes Jensen.

A visitation, open to the public will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs, Nebraska from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska with Sonia Wilcox officiating.

Military honors will be provided at the graveside service by the Army National Guard and the Rushville Veteran’s Honor Guard.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.