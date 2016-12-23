Harland O. Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Harland was born July 16, 1930 in Spencer, Nebraska to Oscar and Marguerite (Sandoz) Johnson and moved to the sandhills in Sheridan County as a young child.

Harland entered into the US Army on February 26, 1952. He completed basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Corporal Johnson was stationed in France and served with the 83rd Engineer Construction Battalion as a heavy equipment operator which included the rebuilding of roads, bridges and air strips. He was awarded the National Defense service medal. He was released from active duty on February 6, 1954, and then transferred to the United States Army Reserve for the next 8 years.

On May 23, 1955, Harland married Lois J. Gilliam in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. To this union, three children were born, Douglas, Shirley and Sharon.

Harland delivered fuel for Hempel’s for several years. On January 1, 1969 he opened Alliance Motors Unlimited and continued that business until his retirement on December 31, 1988.

Harland was a member of The American Legion for 40 years and also the Dawes County Veteran’s Honor Guard for many years in Chadron.

Harland is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters and sons-in-law Shirley (Richard) Sellman of Chadron, and Sharon (Joe) Starke of Alliance; and daughter-in-law, Dianne Johnson of Alliance.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jamie (Matthew) Pope of Fayetteville, NC; Kayla (Cody) Green of Lincoln; Michael (Mindie) Starke of Hay Springs; Tiffany (Don) McKain of Alliance; and great grandchildren, Elizabeth Pope, Anistyn and Evelyn Green, Tailyn, Rayden and Brecken Starke, and Cameron McKain.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Marguerite Johnson; siblings, Virgil William and Opal Marguerite Johnson; parents-in-law, Arlie and Vernona Gilliam; his son, Douglas Johnson; and great granddaughter, Adyson McKain.

Services will be held Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 10:30 AM at the First Congregational Church located at 370 Chadron Avenue in Chadron, NE. Pastor Russ Seger will officiate.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery in Alliance.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the American Legion Post #12 or the Dawes County Veteran’s Honor Guard in Chadron.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.