Happenings with Dobby’s Kids, Food Drive

According to Tami Cox Swearingen, “There is always lots of great things going on with Dobby’s Kids in Alliance. They are having a food drive going on now through the 18th. Donations will be taken at Fizzy’s and Git N’ Split. On the 18th Dobby’s Kids will be at the business to collect food from 11am-1pm. All the donations goes to Northwest Community Action to distribute. If you have items you’d liked picked up you can call Tami at 760-4929. A week from this Saturday there will also be boxes at Strang’s Carpet, and the Grocery Kart.”