Hansen’s Sentencing Continued In Box Butte County

51-year-old Bradley J. Hansen sentencing at Box Butte County Courthouse was continued from March 26th to April 9th. The sentencing will be at 11am. According to the Box Butte County Courthouse Judge Paul G. Wess needed more time to review Hansen’s Pre-Sentence Investigation. On January 22, Hansen entered a No Contest plea to 2nd Degree Forgery (More Than $1,500), a Class Three Felony, and Theft Over $1,500, also a Class Three Felony.

“Hansen was president and general manager of Prairie Sky Seed in Hemingford.

Prairie Sky Seed shareholder Debra L. Kumpf, who handles the business’ billing, payments and financial records, stated in her deposition that she believed Hansen to be putting his own name on customer checks and depositing them in a personal account. According to court records: “Kumpf advised that Wheatland Seed was [a past due account]. Kumpf provided copies of three separate checks dated May 15, 2015 for $13,200, June 8, 2015, for $12,430 and May 21, 2016, for $13,256.76 respectively. All three checks had been issued to Prairie sky Seed, but the checks had been altered/changed to ‘Brad Hansen’ on the payee line. Kumpf advised Affiant that Wheatland Seed told her that when the checks were issued they were made payable to ‘Prairie Sky Seed’.”