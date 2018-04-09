Hansen Sentenced In Box Butte County District Court

Today in Box Butte County District Court, Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced 51-year-old Bradley J. Hansen on charges of 2nd Degree Forgery (More Than $1,500), a Class Three Felony, and Theft Over $1,500, also a Class Three Felony. Hansen was sentenced to 10 to 18 years in prison with eligibility for parole in five years.

Judge O’Gorman said Hansen’s crime was “too serious for probation…Your conduct was destroying a company.” Hansen said earlier in the sentencing, “I’m very sorry for what I’ve done. I’ve caused a lot of pain and suffering.”

In his plea agreement, Hansen agreed to forgive a note payable by Prairie Sky Seed, Inc. to Hansen in the amount of $400,100.00 and to relinquish all of his ownership interest in Prairie Sky Seed.

Hansen was president and general manager of Prairie Sky Seed in Hemingford. Prairie Sky Seed shareholder Debra L. Kumpf, who handles the business’ billing, payments and financial records, stated in her deposition that she believed Hansen to be putting his own name on customer checks and depositing them in a personal account.

According to court records: “Kumpf advised that Wheatland Seed was [a past due account]. Kumpf provided copies of three separate checks dated May 15, 2015 for $13,200, June 8, 2015, for $12,430 and May 21, 2016, for $13,256.76 respectively. All three checks had been issued to Prairie Sky Seed, but the checks had been altered/changed to ‘Brad Hansen’ on the payee line. Kumpf advised Affiant that Wheatland Seed told her that when the checks were issued they were made payable to ‘Prairie Sky Seed’”.