Hansen Scheduled For Arraignment On Five Charges

In Box Butte County District Court proceedings Monday 51-year-old Bradley J. Hansen was scheduled for arraignment on five charges: three counts of 2nd degree forgery $1,000 or more (a class 3 felony), one count for 2nd degree forgery $1,000 or more (class 2A felony), and one class 3 felony count for theft by unlawful taking over $1,500. The five charges allegedly occured between May and November of 2015.

Hansen was president and general manager of Prairie Sky Seed in Hemingford, and remains one of five shareholders in the company.

Prairie Sky Seed shareholder Debra L. Kumpf, who handles the business’ billing, payments and financial records, stated in her deposition that she believed Hansen to be putting his own name on customer checks and depositing them in a personal account. According to court records: “Kumpf advised that Wheatland Seed was [a past due account]. Kumpf provided copies of three separate checks dated May 15, 2015 for $13,200, June 8, 2015, for $12,430 and May 21, 2016, for $13,256.76 respectively. All three checks had been issued to Prairie sky Seed, but the checks had been altered/changed to ‘Brad Hansen’ on the payee line. Kumpf advised Affiant that Wheatland Seed told her that when the checks were issued they were made payable to ‘Prairie Sky Seed’.”

Hansen pled not guilty at his arraignment and posted $10,000 bond. A status conference for this case is on the court’s schedule for Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.