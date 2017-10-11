Panhandle Post

Halloween Tips From Chadron Police

Halloween is such a wonderful time of year and a particularly special “treat” for our youth. At the same time, it is important that we stay attentive for any potential safety hazards. The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a happy, fun, and above all, safe Halloween.  To ensure everyone has great memories we suggest following these tips.

PARENTS

  • Always escort your children and carry a flashlight.
  • Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.
  • Set a specific time for your child/children to be out and if possible a specific route.
  • Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.
  • Walk on the sidewalks.  If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.
  • Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.
  • Stay in well-lighted areas.
  • Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.
  • Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.
  • Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.
  • Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.
  • Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.
  • Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.
  • Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.
  • Consider a Halloween party at your residence instead of going out to trick-or-treat.

 

TRICK-OR-TREATERS

  • Do not trick-or-treat by yourself.  Stay in a group.
  • If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.
  • Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.
  • Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.
  • Walk!  Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways. If there are no side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.
  • Walk in the direction facing traffic.
  • Always assume the driver does not see you.
  • Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on. Never approach a car offering candy.
  • Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

HOMEOWNERS

  • Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.
  • If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.
  • Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.
  • Never invite children into your home.
  • Keep pets away from children.
  • Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.
  • If using candles, keep them away from the path of children.

MOTORISTS

  • Drive slowly and cautiously.
  • Look for children walking on the street, running, and darting in between parked vehicles.
  • Be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.
  • Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction
  • Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.
  • Never drink and drive.

