Halloween Rollover Details Released

Panhandle Post reports that on Halloween night around 6pm there was a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 385 near mile marker 105. According to Box Butte County Sheriff Deputy Taylor Menke, 30-year-old Seth Vogel was driving northbound on Highway 385 and noticed a truck coming at him which appeared to be close to the yellow lines. Vogel veered away to avoid the situation near the construction zone when his tire went off the road. According to Menke, Vogel tried to pull the vehicle back on the road, but could not. Vogel was then dragged off the road, completely turning his vehicle sideways causing the vehicle to roll once.

Vogel, along with his four-year-old son, were transported to Box Butte General Hospital. Menke says no major injuries were reported from either party. No drugs or alcohol were suspected in this accident.