Halloween Games And Treats At The Alliance Library

The Alliance Public Library invites children of all ages to the library between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Halloween for a variety of games, treats and a costume contest!

Games included are fishing, fortune telling, toss the beanbag through the jack-o-lantern, pumpkin race, and spin the wheel. There will also be a temporary tattoo station.

We invite all participants to have their picture taken and be entered in the costume contest. Pictures will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and the winner will be determined at the end of the evening. There will be winners selected in each age category: Pre-School through 2nd grade, 3rd – 5th, 6th – 8th and high school.

For more information, please call the Alliance Public Library at (308) 762-1387. Check out the Alliance Public Library’s Facebook page for all events and announcements.