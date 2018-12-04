Group of individuals vandalize Sidney Christmas display

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a group of vandals.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, three individuals vandalized the Christmas display in Hickory Square, according to the Sidney Police Department. The individuals were observed knocking down a “Nutcracker” decoration at approximately 1:55 a.m.

The individuals then drove away in a Jeep Wrangler. SPD officers say the group was last seen traveling west on Hickory Street in Sidney.

If you have any information on the identity of any of the individuals, contact the Sidney Police Department at (308) 254-5515.