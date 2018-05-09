Groundskeeper Finds Body Of Man Near Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found just outside of Hastings.

The Hastings Tribune reports that the body — believed to be that of a middle-aged man — was found around noon Monday by a groundskeeper who was mowing at the Motorsport Park Hastings.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Reed says officials are looking into whether the remains belong to a man who was reported missing in October. Reed says an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday in Omaha.

Reed says there are no obvious signs of foul play, but investigators aren’t ruling anything out and are collecting evidence for possible use later.