Grizzlies Roar Back To Defeat Chadron State 77-74

Adams State scored 26 points off Chadron State turnovers and sank 29 of 33 free throws while pulling out a 77-74 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory over the Eagles in a women’s basketball game in Chadron on Friday night.

Chadron State led by as much as 59-50 early in the fourth quarter, but Adams State chipped away, took a 66-64 lead with three minutes remaining on Stephanie Ruiz’s three-pointer, then got two steals and layups from Ki’asha Harris and four free throws by Ruiz down the stretch to hold off the Eagles.

Two more free shots by Brooke Neal with three seconds left clinched the outcome.

Ruiz, a 5-9 freshman, led the Grizzlies with 19 points, 14 of them in the fourth quarter. Neal added 18 points and Harris 13 while also grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.

Gritty senior Kalli Feddersen led the Eagles with 23 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman Taryn Foxen chipped in 17 points and junior center Savannah Weidauer 15, but their teammates added only eight points.

CSC starting center Kendra Baucom missed the game because of a sprained ankle.

Chadron State coach Janet Raymer said turnovers and free throws spelled the difference. The Eagles turned the ball over 24 times while Adams State had only 11, helping the Grizzlies get off 70 field goal shots compared to the Eagles’ 54.

The Eagles won the rebounding battle 43-38.

Although Feddersen was 13-of-16 from the charity stripe, including 9-of-10 in the fourth period, Chadron State was still outscored by eight points from the line.

The loss was the third in a row at home for the Eagles by one, two and now three points.

The Eagles will host Fort Lewis at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the first game of another RMAC double-header.

Adams State 13 22 13 29 —-77

Chadron State 21 13 19 21 —-74