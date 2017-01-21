Grizzlies claw past CSC 80-65 despite Saffin’s season high scoring night

A low first-half shooting percentage combined with a lopsided rebounding margin sent Chadron State College men’s basketball away with a 80-65 loss at the hands of the hometown Adams State Grizzlies. The Eagles fall to 2-14 (2-10 RMAC). The Grizzlies improve to 9-10 (6-7 RMAC).

“I thought we competed, but we let some things get out of hand with our transition defense in the first half. The second half just came down to personnel, and not having all our guys available. When Polley went out in the second half with four fouls, that’s when they really went on a run.”

CSC was on a 12-4 tear to start the game, hitting five of their first nine field goals which included treys from Warren Gordon and Vonsinh Sayaloune . The Grizzlies responded by going to the rim and taking their first lead at 11:03 in the first. The Eagles went cold at that point, missing eight straight long-rangers and 19 field goals overall in their last 27 attempts of the half.

Still, Chadron State was able to hold off the Grizzlies’ high-scoring attack and went into halftime down only 35-31.

That lead was still only five points for ASU when the aforementioned foul trouble started in the final 10 minutes of the game. While Polley sat with four fouls, Adams State struck up an 11-2 run, which nearly accounted for the rest of the final margin on the scoreboard.

The Grizzlies were 16-of-34 from the floor in the second half, and an even more impressive 7-of-14 from three-point range, to cap off the win on their home court.

Leigh Saffin showed out for CSC, firing 5-of-9, all from beyond the arc. He finished with a game-high 18 points after draining all three of his free throw attempts.

Polley followed with 14 points, and Jordan Perry with 10. Perry added 10 rebounds to pick up a double-double.

Noticeably missing from the lineup after being forced to leave the country in order to attend a family funeral, was Michael Johnson .

Four Grizzlies – Brandon Sly (14 points), Bryan Umoru (11), Shane Johnson (11), and Kevin Dorsey (10), were in double-figure scoring.

Fort Lewis, the top team in the RMAC standings currently, hosts the Eagles Saturday in an approximate 7:30 p.m. tip. The Skyhawks are on a four-game streak after winning 89-81 at home against Regis Friday evening.