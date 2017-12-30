Gritty Effort From Short-Handed Eagles Falls Short at #22 FLC

A short-handed Chadron State College men’s basketball team played nose to nose with the No. 22 Fort Lewis College men for 25 minutes, but the Skyhawks wrestled away control of the game in a three-minute spurt in the second half, to finish with an 88-65 victory in Durango Friday evening.

Chadron State, who had only seven players available, had three starters get into foul trouble near the 15-minute mark of the second half, and FLC took advantage, going on a 17-2 run. Prior to that, CSC was within eight, coming off a three-pointer by freshman Eric Jamerman.

The Eagles stayed within 10, going into halftime with a 37-27 disadvantage, despite hitting only 3-of-17 from three-point range in the first half. They stayed in the game by racking up 13 second-chance points and 17 points off turnovers.

CSC’s starters outscored the Skyhawks’ 56-46, however the FLC reserves were resilient, pouring in 42 off the bench.

Chadron State held the two leading scorers for the Skyhawks, Rasmus Bach and Daniel Hernandez, to a total of 18, after the pair each averaged around 15 points per game heading into the contest.

FLC’s Collin Weaver had a team-high 15 points, and forward Marquel Beasley added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double.

For the Eagles, the lion’s share of points came from starters Jaisean Jackson (17), Jeremy Ruffin (15), Walker Andrew (13) and Matt Reader (11), who picked up the first double-double of his collegiate career with 11 rebounds.

CSC will play against 5-7 Adams State University on Saturday, getting the Grizzlies after a three-game skid and a Friday evening clash at home with Colorado Christian which was a two-point game at halftime. That contest is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.