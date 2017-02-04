Gritty Eagles effort falls just short to CCU, 90-81

Chadron State College men’s basketball team led nearly all of the first 25 minutes of the contest on Friday evening against Colorado Christian University. However the Cougars’ Brett Brady scored 16 points in the final 15 minutes to finish with 27 total on the night, as the CCU men earned a 90-81 come-from-behind win at the Chicoine Center.

Brady was 2-for-4 from three-point range and a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line during the final 15 minutes of the Cougars’ comeback bid.

The Eagles built an early lead of 11 points finding success in the paint during the first half. However Colorado Christian hit four of their final five three-point attempts of the half to close to within four points at the intermission.

CCU seemed to seemed to answer every challenge Chadron State threw at them in the second half, hitting high-percentage shots of their own to the tune of 15-of-26 from the field. With under 10 minutes to play, the Cougars went on an 11-2 run to build a 10 point lead, and were able to get to the line 34 times in the second half after going 0-for-1 in the first.

In addition to Brady’s 27 points, four other Cougars – Dmitri Saliba, Stefan Hackethal, Jacob Taylor, and Jacob Vandenbrink – each scored 12. Taylor led both teams with 10 rebounds.

Darius Polley had 17 for the Eagles, followed closely by Warren Gordon with 16 points and five assists. Jordan Perry added 13, and Michael Johnson went for 11 points and a team-high seven boards.