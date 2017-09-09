Gritty Eagles Competitive, Drop Two Matches to Open Missouri Tournament

Chadron State College Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis would have liked better results, but she also reported improvement in the first day of the Towneplace Suites Invitational at Missouri Southern State University on Friday. The Eagles were matched up close to evenly in the first contest against host MSSU, and fell 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 29-27, 9-15) in a competitive ordeal. The latter match went to Arkansas Tech 3-0 (12-25, 12-25, 12-25).

Dominika Senkerikova led CSC in the early match with 20 points on 19 kills, with nine errors, and two block assists. Both kills and blocks were team highs. Aijahnae Springs also stepped up for the Eagles with 16 kills.

A highlight of the match was at the end of the fourth set, when Chadron State fought off match point three times, to force the fifth and final set.

“Nae [Springs] and Dom [Senkerikova] were really on point,” said Mullis. “Southern was just one or two hitters better today.”

CSC was without top hitter Gaby Varela , who sprained an ankle last weekend in the final set of the last match in Seward, Nebraska, and is day-to-day.

Versus Arkansas Tech, the coach saw much to be positive about. Although the scoreboard wouldn’t favor the Eagles, she saw the team struggle yet maintain their competitiveness against an admittedly superior opponent.

“Our girls fought and never lost energy,” said Mullis. “They just hung in there. They just kept fighting and did what they could do. I think we definitely improved as much as we could in that match. We played better against Arkansas Tech than we played against Missouri Southern, and that team is very, very good.”

Senior libero Emily Bruce was consistent throughout the day on defense, notching 33 digs in a total of eight sets. Mullis once again praised her leadership on the court.

The Eagles return to action on Saturday with a 10 a.m. MT tilt against Maryville University, and a 1:30 p.m. matchup with Ouachita Baptist.