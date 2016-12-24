Green Energy Producers Hopeful Despite Trump’s Coal Promise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The renewable energy industry says it’s not worried about its future even with the election of Donald Trump, who promises to bring coal mining jobs back.

With the support of Congress, producers of wind, solar and geothermal power have enjoyed a building boom with projects sprouting up on federal desert land in recent years.

Coal plants have shuttered around the country as utilities favor cheaper, natural gas. And with the U.S. government and states setting ambitious climate goals to reduce heat-trapping gases, renewable energy sources are playing a bigger role in the energy mix.

Solar and wind trade groups say there’s no turning back on the shift to cleaner energy.

Some independent observers say while the renewable energy industry has gained momentum, it could face a tougher time under Trump.