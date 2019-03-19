Great Plains Disaster Relief Ministry helping flood victims

By Deb Dopheide



The Great Plains Disaster Relief Ministry is seeking donations to help with relief and response to the horrible storm that hit and flooded portions of the Great Plains this last week.



Funds may be sent to:

Great Plains Disaster Response Fund

ACCT. # 975/420101

P.O. Box 4837

Topeka, Kansas. 66604-4837

The United Methodist Church of Alliance, Nebraska will be collecting to create flood buckets to be used in the areas affected by the storm. Items being collected for flood buckets to assist in the clean up effort are listed below. The items are very specific and we encourage you to carefully select this items only. If you have questions regarding the buckets, you may call Deb at (308) 760-8632; Gary at (308) 763-1311; Nicole at (308) 760-2632 or the church office at (308) 762-3434.

What we need to collect

Five gallon round bucket with re-sealable lid:

-No screw lids

-May be used but must be fee from all residual product

-May have advertisements on the outside

One 32-64 oz. bottle of laundry detergent

One 16-40 oz. bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner

-No spray cleaners

One 16-34 oz, bottle dish soap

One 4-8 oz. pump spray air freshener (three solid or three gel fresheners also acceptable)



One 6-14 oz. pump spray insect repellent (pack of 10-20 wipes also acceptable)

One scrub brush (with or without handle)

18 reusable cleaning wipes

-No terrycloth, microfiber or paper towels

-Remove from packaging

Five scouring pads sponges

-No stainless-steel pads with soap in them

-Remove from packaging

36-50 clothespins

One 50-100 foot clothesline (cloth or plastic)

24 roll of heavy duty trash bags (35-45 gallon sizes)

5 NSB particulate respirator dust masks (1-3 thickness)

No surgical masks

2 pairs of kitchen gloves

-Durable for multiple uses

-Remove from packaging

One pair work gloves

-Cotton with leather palm or all weather

Important Notes: