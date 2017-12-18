Grant To Retire In May 2018 From Chadron State

By Alex Helmbrecht, Director of College Relations

CHADRON – After nearly two decades of service to Chadron State College, Vice President of Administration and Finance Dale Grant will retire May 11, 2018.

“Working at Chadron State has been a very enjoyable experience. There’s good people to work with and they made my job a lot easier,” Grant said. “The people you work with are special and that’s the biggest thing I’ll remember. I have a lot of great memories.”

Grant was born in Chadron and lived in Whitney before moving to Chadron with his family as an elementary student. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor’s degree from CSC in 1994.

He started his CSC career as comptroller in 1998 and two years later became the Director of Business Services and Comptroller. In 2006, he was named the Vice President of Administration and Finance by former President Janie Park.

Grant became a key figure in Park’s newly formed leadership team. Shortly following his March 2006 appointment, Dr. Lois Veath was named Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Randy Rhine was named Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Services. Veath retired in 2012, the same year Rhine was named President.

“Dale has been an invaluable member of our team at Chadron State College. His financial knowledge has served this institution well for nearly 20 years. He has been especially helpful to me as I transitioned into the President’s role by helping me to understand the details of our financial operations,” Rhine said. “Dale has worked to ensure that we have always operated within our budget and has been instrumental in managing the construction projects on the campus over the past decade. He will be missed, however, I am certain he is anxious to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren. I thank him for his service and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Rhine said a search for Grant’s replacement will begin soon.

As the Vice President of Administration and Finance, Grant oversees a large faction of the college’s workforce. Twelve employees report directly to him and those 12 supervisors represent 60 employees from several departments, including custodial, maintenance, grounds, boiler house, safety, business office, accounting, conferencing, food service, bookstore, fleet cars, and construction projects.

Grant said he takes satisfaction in knowing he’s played a part in some of the larger projects on CSC’s campus. Since 2006, the college completed seven major construction projects under his leadership and he helped negotiate a pool agreement with the City of Chadron.

“Those projects took a lot of people’s collective time and effort and I’m proud to have helped in some way,” he said.

Prior to working at CSC, Grant was a Certified Public Accountant for Fred Lockwood and Company in Chadron, a hospital administrator in Crawford, and a Bridge and Building Carpenter for 12 years for Chicago and Northwestern Railroad.

Grant and his wife Cherri have three daughters, Billie, Crissy and Traci, and five grandchildren.