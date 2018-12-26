Grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing in inmate’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury investigating the death of an inmate who fell 11 times in his cell has found no criminal wrongdoing by officials.

Tony D. Perez died last summer at a Lincoln hospital of blunt force head injuries. State law requires a grand jury investigation when someone dies in custody or while being arrested.

Perez been arrested Aug. 1 at the Fillmore County Courthouse, where he’d shown up drunk for a hearing. He was taken to the county jail and two days later to the Saline County Jail. He had a seizure that night and eventually was taken to the prison department’s Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

The jury report says he suffered three falls at the center. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital and then declared brain-dead the morning of Aug. 5.

A review of the video showed Perez had fallen 11 times in his cell.