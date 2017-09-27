Grand Jury Clears Officials In Death Of Nebraska Jail Inmate 

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has found no wrongdoing by officials in the death this summer of an inmate at the Saunders County Jail.

In a news release Wednesday, Saunders Count Attorney Steven Twohig says the grand jury came to the decision in the case of 45-year-old Robert Imus, who died July 29 at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Imus had been arrested in Dodge County on drug charges and later taken to the Saunders County Jail. Officials say Imus’ death was determined to have been caused by a methamphetamine overdose.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation whenever someone dies in custody.