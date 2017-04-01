Grand Island’s Stolley Park Railroad Opening For Season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The railroad in Grand Island’s Stolley Park is opening for the season.

The Stolley Park Railroad will open Sunday. The opening was pushed back a day because of rainy weather expected Saturday.

Riders enjoy two trips around Stolley Park on the miniature, 24-passenger train.

Senior engineer and conductor Ken Scholl has worked at the railroad for 21 years. He says weeks before the annual opening, he walks the track “to see what Mother Nature has done in the last three or four months.” He also inspects the cars and the locomotive.

The train is open on weekends only through May 29. Summer hours begin May 31 and run Aug. 13, when the train runs every day but Mondays and Tuesdays.