Grand Island Police Officer Accused Of Assaulting Woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island police officer has been placed on leave after being accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman.

A news release from the department says the 31-year-old officer is on paid administrative leave. The release says he’s accused of assaulting the woman while he was off duty the night of Oct. 30 in a Grand Island residence.

Capt. Jim Duering said the incident “was not a domestic offense.”

Police say the case has been sent to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for consideration of any criminal charges. Police decline to comment further on the allegation.

The officer has been on the force since 2013. The Associated Press is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime.