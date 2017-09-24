Grand Island Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Assault 

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A 30-year-old Grand Island man has been sentenced to prison for first-degree sexual assault.

Cesar Rafael was sentenced Thursday to 18 months to six years in prison for having sex with a woman in April 2016 while the woman was too intoxicated to consent.

Rafael had maintained the sex was consensual, but a judge said Thursday that the evidence showed beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was passed out or intoxicated to a point “where a reasonable person would find her to be obviously incapable of rational conversation.”

Rafael had been found guilty of the crime in June.