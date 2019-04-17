Grad who bought out Payless heading to ‘Ellen’ show

By HANNAH BRANDT

A Kansas woman got viral attention for donating 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying all the remaining shoes at a Payless store that was closing.

On Wednesday, Addy Tritt will be featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” A show spokeswoman said that while Tritt generously gives back to her community, she is actually in debt herself with student loan and even relies on family support to buy groceries.

Tritt, a Fort Hays State graduate, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past. When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.

They included 162 pairs of baby shoes, two pairs of men’s shoes, and the rest were women’s shoes.The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.

Tritt’s story, which was originally published by Hays Post, went viral, being distributed by news outlets globally.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Eagle Cable on CBS Chs. 10 and 610.