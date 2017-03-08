Grace Dierksen, 83

Memorial services for Grace Dierksen of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on March 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Chadron with Pastor Bonnie McCord officiating.

Mrs. Dierksen passed away on March 7, 2017 in Chadron, Nebraska.

Grace was born on November 14, 1933 in Platteville, Colorado.

She was 83.

Grace attended Chadron State College and obtained a teaching certificate. She taught elementary school and retired after 32 years of teaching. She married Harold “Deek” Dierksen on July 22, 1956. Grace was an active member of the United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phiso (a crochet group called “The Hookers”.) Her honorary pallbearers will be her friends from the crochet group, Alice Baker, Shirley Hartman, Doris Jacobsen, Virginia Jones, Linda Kallhoff, Cleo Koerber, Bev Stitt, and Betty Witte. Grace enjoyed her flowers, crocheting, and her family and friends.

Grace’s survivors include her husband Harold “Deek” Dierksen; Daughter, Lynne Belgrade; Son Bart Dierksen; Niece Launa Donahue; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two Brothers, Don and Frankie DeHaven.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.