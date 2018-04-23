Governor Vetoes Nebraska Prairie Dog Management Bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed Sen. Ernie Chambers’ bill that would repeal a law allowing counties to eradicate black-tailed prairie dogs on private property.

Ricketts said Monday the bill fails to protect individual property rights from neighbors who don’t control prairie dogs on their property.

Chambers has tried for years to repeal the 2012 law that he says infringes on property rights and harms native animals.

Lawmakers cannot override the veto because the Legislature adjourned last week.

Ricketts also vetoed two other bills. One was intended to provide clarity about short-term rental properties, like Airbnb, and the other dealt with private foundations that could raise money to fund social workers in the state’s education service units.