Governor Ricketts Responds To Krist Attacks, Thoughts On City Of Sidney And Cabela’s

In response to increasingly desperate attacks by floundering Democrat gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement:
“The people of Sidney know the Governor’s number-one priority throughout this process has been retaining and creating Sidney job opportunities. He has gone above and beyond to grow Nebraska and to support Sidney through this transition,” said Ricketts campaign spokesman Matthew Trail. “The community of Sidney won’t be used as a political prop in Bob Krist’s desperate, dishonest attacks.”
When the sale of Cabela’s to Bass Pro Shops was announced, then-Sidney Mayor Mike Nienhuesersaid of Governor Ricketts, “We’re pleased that he’s been so proactive.” An media article noted, “Nienhueser said he was pleased by Ricketts’ quick response to the community following Monday’s announcement that Bass Pro was acquiring Cabela’s.”
Governor Ricketts has advocated for the community of Sidney for three years, since speculation about a Cabela’s sale began:
- In 2015, Governor Ricketts made offers of state support to Cabela’s CEO Tommy Milner to help make the company more competitive.
- When the sale to Bass Pro was announced in 2016, the Governor convened a group of stakeholders to talk about strategies to support the community during the transition.
- Following the sale, the Governor led successful efforts to make the case to Bass Pro to keep jobs in Nebraska.
- The Governor directed the Nebraska Department of Labor to open a new office in Sidney to help connect its workforce with new opportunities.
- The Governor has worked with state and local agencies to successfully attract new employers to the community of Sidney.
