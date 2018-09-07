Panhandle Post

Governor Ricketts Responds To Krist Attacks, Thoughts On City Of Sidney And Cabela’s

In response to increasingly desperate attacks by floundering Democrat gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement:

“The circumstances leading to the sale of Cabela’s were private decisions made between private-sector companies, which no governor has the power to direct. Working with the community, we’ve done everything in our power to support Cabela’s employees and Sidney. We worked with the City of Sidney to present to Bass Pro Shops the case for retaining Nebraska workers after the sale was announced. Our Department of Labor proactively opened a Sidney office to assist displaced workers in finding their next opportunity. My office and the Department of Economic Development have worked to attract new jobs from companies like Agri-Plastics and Lukjan Metal Products as well as Xpanxion, which announced hundreds of new jobs in Sidney just this week,” said Governor Ricketts. “We’re keeping our commitment to impacted Nebraskans and to Sidney.”

“The people of Sidney know the Governor’s number-one priority throughout this process has been retaining and creating Sidney job opportunities. He has gone above and beyond to grow Nebraska and to support Sidney through this transition,” said Ricketts campaign spokesman Matthew Trail. “The community of Sidney won’t be used as a political prop in Bob Krist’s desperate, dishonest attacks.”

When the sale of Cabela’s to Bass Pro Shops was announced, then-Sidney Mayor Mike Nienhuesersaid of Governor Ricketts, “We’re pleased that he’s been so proactive.” An media article noted, “Nienhueser said he was pleased by Ricketts’ quick response to the community following Monday’s announcement that Bass Pro was acquiring Cabela’s.”

Governor Ricketts has advocated for the community of Sidney for three years, since speculation about a Cabela’s sale began:

  • In 2015, Governor Ricketts made offers of state support to Cabela’s CEO Tommy Milner to help make the company more competitive.
  • When the sale to Bass Pro was announced in 2016, the Governor convened a group of stakeholders to talk about strategies to support the community during the transition.
  • Following the sale, the Governor led successful efforts to make the case to Bass Pro to keep jobs in Nebraska.
  • The Governor directed the Nebraska Department of Labor to open a new office in Sidney to help connect its workforce with new opportunities.
  • The Governor has worked with state and local agencies to successfully attract new employers to the community of Sidney.

