Governor Ricketts Announces Appointments To Nebraska State Highway Commission

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Jim Hawks, of North Platte,to a position on the Nebraska State Highway Commission. Hawks’ appointment will fill a vacancy in District 6. Governor Ricketts also announced the reappointments of Mary Gerdes (District 1), David Copple (District 3), James Kindig (District 4), and Greg Wolford (District 7) to the Highway Commission.

Hawks has served as the North Platte City Administrator, Utility Director, and Development Director for nearly 15 years and prior to that served as the Lincoln County Highway Superintendent. He also currently sits on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Innovation Task Force and is a past president of the Nebraska Association of County Engineers, Highway Superintendents and Surveyors and the Professional Surveyors Association of Nebraska.

The State Highway Commission was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1953 to ensure citizen input in the planning, design and operation of the state highway system. It acts as a liaison between the public and Nebraska Department of Transportation regarding highway matters and holds commission meetings throughout the year to provide a forum to receive public input.

The Commission consists of eight private citizens with one member appointed from each of the eight highway districts. Each commissioner is appointed by the Governor and approved by the Legislature to serve a six-year term.