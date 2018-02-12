Gov. Ricketts Visits White House For Trump’s Infrastructure Announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts attended a roundtable on infrastructure hosted by President Donald J. Trump at the White House. At the roundtable, President Trump unveiled a framework titled “Legislative Outline for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America,” which calls for $1.5 trillion in new investment over the next 10 years in America’s infrastructure.

“Thank you to President Trump for his commitment to investing in America’s infrastructure,” said Governor Ricketts. “In recent years, Nebraska has made significant investments in our state’s infrastructure with the Build Nebraska Act and Transportation Innovation Act. These have been critical to growing our state. The President’s focus in his plan on rural infrastructure and cutting red tape will support our ongoing work at the state level. As Congress looks at how to incentivize state investment, we urge them to give credit to the work of forward-thinking states like Nebraska who have locked in significant investments.”

The President’s infrastructure plan can be accessed by clicking here.