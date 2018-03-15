Gov. Ricketts Urges President Trump To Support A Strong RFS

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump thanking him for his support of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The letter also encourages President Trump to reject any proposal which would weaken the RFS, that has been pivotal to growing Nebraska agriculture.

“[E]conomic conditions today ‘are testing the resilience of the American farmer,’” reads the letter. “These challenges would only be exacerbated by demand-destroying alterations to the RFS – a policy which has been a lifeline for farmers, driving job growth and attracting billions of dollars of investment to rural areas where opportunities are needed most.”

Governor Ricketts has previously testified in support of the RFS in front of the EPA, and he has served as chairman of the Governors’ Biofuels Coalition.

