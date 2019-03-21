Gov. Ricketts Unveils New “Nebraska Strong” Relief Website

By: Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website to help connect more Nebraskans with opportunities to request and provide relief. The website can be viewed at http://www.nebraska.gov/nebraska-strong/.

“Nebraska’s response to the flooding has been incredible as neighbors have been stepping up to help one another,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are working to bring new resources online on a daily basis as we start the long road to recovery. Together, we will rebuild and keep our communities strong and growing.”

On the website, Nebraskans who need relief can log requests for items ranging from housing to tools. Requests will then be reviewed by the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership before being posted. After they are reviewed, they will then be available for fulfillment by members of the public.

Members of the public who want to help provide relief are encouraged to monitor the website for new requests.

The website was created by Nebraska Interactive at no cost to the state.

The website is one of numerous resources available for Nebraskans seeking help. Among others, Nebraskans are encouraged to utilize these resources: